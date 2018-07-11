The senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that no stare governor in Nigeria has openly identified with the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

He said some of the over 40 political parties that signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot boost of having even a Councillor.

Abe, who spoke Wednesday when he appeared on live television programme monitored in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, described the signing of the MOU as a poor imitation of what the APC did in 2014.

The senator said, “Actually, what is happening now is a very poor imitation of what we did in the PDP during the last elections. It’s just people trying to imitate what has happened before without knowing that circumstances and the environment have changed dramatically and what worked at that time is not necessarily what will work now.

“First of all, in 2015, we cracked the ruling PDP by pulling out about six governors which meant that you had six states that were with the party that were now moving out enmass to the opposition.

“In this new movement we are seeing here, I didn’t see any serving governor seated in that hall. When we left, we walked out of the PDP convention with governors, with Senators, and we shook the party from its very foundation. Nothing like that has happened here”.

“You have forty political parties, some of these parties don’t even have a councilors. Some don’t even have offices. So what is the impact of that?

“What we realized, and what I will say is that in the All Progressives Congress, clearly, mistakes have been made within the party and there are people who are dissatisfied, who feel left out of things in the way the party was run or administered at that time.

“But the emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as Chairman has given people hope that some of these issues can and will be addressed. And so a lot of people who are threatening to leave, I don’t think they will leave at the end of the day”.