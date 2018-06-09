A former Aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan and 2019 governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State, Senator (Dr) Mohammed Abba Aji, has said that the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019 will consolidate the war against insurgency to thoroughly degrade the Boko Haram terrorists before the end of next year.

The Borno governoship hopeful also said that the coming of the president in 2015 was answered prayer to the people of the northeast who have benefited tremendously from President Muhammadu Buhari’s will in fighting the Boko Haram war and restoring peace to the region.

Abba Aji stated this yesterday in Maiduguri where groups comprising All Students Union and Forum of Tertiary Institutions in Borno numbering over 52 groups endorsed him for Borno 2019 governoship seat.

He decried the devastation caused by Boko Haram in Borno which created 52,000 orphans and 55,000 widows, saying if elected as governor of the state his priority will be the provision of free education for the orphans to take them to path of greatness and empowerments of the widows through various skills acquisition which will be established by hs administration to ameliorate their situations.

He promised to tackle unemployment through creation of jobs for the youths as well as making education free in the state , adding that he will initiate various programmes that will tackle poverty and avert youth restiveness as currently experienced by the state.

“Free education is your right. That is what we enjoyed in my time and you too should have it. Lack of education and poverty goes hand in hand and when they meet ignorance prevails. The coming of President Muhammadu Buhari was an answered Prayer to the people of northeast. It is my believe that before the end of next year, Boko Haram terroriststs will be thoroughly degraded and absolute peace restored to Borno and Northeast,” Abba Aji said.

He lamented how the Boko Haram insuegency turned Borno women to beggars contrary to the norms of Borno women who are known for self pride and elegance.

He commended governor Kashim Shettima for managing the Boko Haram insurgency as well as resettlement of the internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) created by the insuegency, adding that Shettima’s administration has done well in provision of infrastructures and reconstruction of schools destroyed by Boko Haram terroriststs.

Speaking shortly after endorsing the candidature of Sen. Mohammed Abba Aji for Borno governoship seat in 2019 by the groups, the chairman of All Students Union and Forum of Tertiary Institutions in Borno, Mohammed Bukar Ngala, said the over 52 youth groups in Borno decided to throw their weight behind Senator Abba Aji’s Aspiration because of his previous achievements while representing Borno Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly in 2003.

Ngala noted that Abba Aji was able to sponsor 5 students from each local government area of his Senatorial District to study abroad in addition to faciltation of many job opportunities for the youths of the zone at the federal level.

He assured that the various groups will work and mobilize good number of votes that will ensure that senator Abba Aji”s aspiration comes to fulfillment come 2019.