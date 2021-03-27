



The Senator Representing Abia South Senatorial zone, Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe, says it is a shame that a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), campaigned for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Aba.

Speaking in a radio interview, Abaribe described APC as a party that has so much disdain for the South East.

He added that with the level of insecurity the country is being faced with, no APC Senator from the region has summoned the courage to speak up.

“PDP government recognized Igbos in the military by making him the Chief of Army Staff for the first time in history.”





“The same man is supporting a party that has so much disdain for Igbos. That Ihejirika is with APC that has pushed out our people to a point that you hardly see any Igbo in the top rank of the military and other forces is an unfortunate one.

“People are being kidnapped and killed in all parts of the country including Southeast, Abia and Isiukwuato LGA where Ihejirika hails from, yet no APC member from these areas have come up to condemn the killings. No APC senator from the Southeast has called on the Presidency to sit up and solve insecurity problems,” he said.