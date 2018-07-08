The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial district, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is doing the same things it accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of doing and even worse.

“The same thing that the APC accused PDP of doing, they are doing more and worse, the PDP Government was paying around N800 billion in subsidy when the fuel pump price per liter was N85, now the fuel pump price per liter is N145 yet APC is paying N1.4 trillion, so they should tell us how.

“There is no need calling it a name, under-recovery, what is wrong is wrong, even the change of name does not change it,” the Senator said on Saturday during a reception held in his honour in Aba, Abia State.

His comments come days after he was arrested and eventually released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to him, he was incarcerated for doing nothing and detained alongside 11 Nigerians from all part of Nigeria.

“The reason that was given when they came to search my residence is that I was accused of being a sponsor of the proscribed organization called IPOB.

“Those who accused me have done their search and since then, I have not heard anything from them, which means that certainly have not been able to find a reason for the arrest and detention,” he said.

He further accused the APC of attempting to arrest all those in the opposition, adding that the party should rather learn how to manage criticism.

“My party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the Ekiti State Rally sounded it loud and clear, that what the APC government wants to do is to take everybody out of circulation by arresting all of us.

“Of course, it is very sad for Nigeria, because PDP has been here for 16 years and all manner of people criticize the party and they were not arrested, so APC government should learn from us on how to manage criticism”.