<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate on Thursday swore in Abiodun Olujimi representing Ekiti South after the Independent National Electoral Commission issued her certificate of return.

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna had affirmed the judgment of the election petitions tribunal declaring Abiodun Olujimi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the 2019 national assembly election in Ekiti State.

The court also nullified the victory of Dayo Adeyeye, the former spokesperson for the Senate.

The President of the senate Ahmad Lawan congratulated the newly sworn senator who was the former minority leader in the eighth Senate.

“With this, we now have eight very solid female senators,” Lawan said. “We pray that this addition will bring additional productivity and stability to the senate.

“I will call for unity, of course we should remain focused and do only those things that will make our country great.”

The other women senators in the senate are Stella Odua (PDP Anambra North), Rose Oko (PDP Cross Rivers North), Oluremi Tinubu, (APC Lagos Central) and Aishatu Dahiru (APC Adamawa Central).

Others are, Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra Central), Betty Apiaffi (PDP Rivers Central) and Akon Eyakemi (PDP Akwa Ibom South)