



The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Temitope Olatoye, who lost his life during last Saturday’s gubernatorial and House of Assembly polls in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly had resumed plenary at about 10.50am with the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, saying the opening prayer before taking the vote of proceedings of the Senate’s last sitting of February 26.

The vote and proceedings had barely been approved when the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, came under Order 43 to announce the demise of the House member and requested that a minute silence should be observed in honour of the deceased lawmaker.

He also canvassed for the suspension of the day’s plenary in line with the tradition of the National Assembly and as a mark of respect for the late legislator.

The prayers of Lawan were adopted and the Senate adjourned plenary to Wednesday when debate on the 2019 Appropriation Bill will commence.