The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent judicial panel of inquiry into the assault on the National Assembly by masked gunmen.

Saraki made the demand on his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

It will be recalled that masked operatives of the Department of State Services had two weeks ago stormed the National Assembly, preventing lawmakers, staff and visitors from entering the complex.

They said they were acting on orders from above.

The then Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, who was summoned alongside the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was sacked and ordered arrested by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Daura was accused of acting unilaterally by Osinbajo.

This was also the position of Idris, who said Daura did not consult the police or any other security agency.

He is still in police detention till now.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday morning, Saraki tweeted: “The very serious questions about last Tuesday’s siege on the National Assembly can only be answered through a thorough and neutral investigation. I call on Mr. President to immediately institute an independent judicial panel of inquiry to look into that assault on our democracy.”