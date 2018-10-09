



The Senate on Tuesday returned from its annual vacation and immediately went into Executive Session.

The senators who had been on recess since July 25, started arriving the Senate Chambers as early as 10am.

Senate President Bukola Saraki in white flowing robe with black cap to match, was led into the Senate Chambers by the Sergeant-at-arms at about 11.02 am followed by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Saraki exchanged banters with some of the senators before proceeding to his seat for the commencement of plenary.

The Senate President said the opening prayer after which the Senate went into an Executive Session.