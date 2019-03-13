



The Senate on Wednesday swore in Isaac Alfa, as the substantive senator representing Kogi East district.

Oath taking for the new senator was the first activity of the Senate for the day.

The development follows a Supreme Court judgment which affirms Alfa as the senator representing the district.

With this, Atai Aidoko Ali, who has been representing the district until the oath-taking, ceases to be a senator.

Alfa, at different times, accused Saraki of partiality in his refusal to obey court order affirming him.

Addressing journalists in February, the former Chief of Air Staff made public his plight.

“I will like to explain the behavioural relationship of the Nigeria Senate with the judiciary to let the whole world know the embarrassing and selective obedience of court orders in the National Assembly by the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and the Clerk of the National Assembly,” Alfa had said.

“The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, decides which Court orders to obey and which ones to disobey.

“In my case, the Federal High Court ordered on the 13th June, 2018 that I should be sworn in as Senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District.”

“This order was affirmed by the Supreme Court, yet the leadership of the National Assembly refused to obey.”