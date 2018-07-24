The Senate has protested against the siege laid to the ‎Abuja residence of Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and men of the Nigeria Police.

Raiding a point of order, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, urged the Senate to demand that the security operatives were withdrawn and that the lawmakers should proceed ‎on their annual eight-week recess which was scheduled to start on Thursday.

The prayers were unanimously granted.

Lawmakers who spoke on the motion also criticised the APC-led government and security agencies for their alleged clampdown on perceived opponents.

Senator Barnabas Gemade, however, prayed that the lawmakers first adjourn for 30 minutes to allow them to reconvene and adopt the Votes and Proceedings of the Tuesday plenary. It was unanimously granted.

The plenary has now been adjourned for 30 minutes.