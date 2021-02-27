



Earlier on Saturday, President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, voted in the Local Government election taking place across Yobe State.

Lawan arrived his Katuzu ward polling unit in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area and immediately proceeded to the polling booth where he voted for the chairmanship and councilorship candidates of his choice.





Speaking shortly after the vote cast, the Senate President advised that local government councils across the country should be administered by elected representatives whose primary responsibilities are to advance the interest, and ensure the welfare of people at the grassroots.

While commending the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, for complying with the provisions of the Constitution in recognizing the importance to have local government election in the state, he said it would to a large extent, improve the security situation in the country.

According to him, “the degeneration and absence of elected Local Government Councils in some parts of the country was partly responsible for the high level of insecurity ravaging the affected states.”