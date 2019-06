The people of Yobe, the home state of the new President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, have expressed excitement over his emergence as the head of the Red Chamber, saying “it is a reflection of national interest.”

The people reacted in separate interviews with newsmen in Damaturu on Tuesday, as the leadership of the 9th National Assembly was inaugurated in Abuja.

Muhammad Gagiyo, the Zanna Dujima of Bade, described the election of Mr Lawan as a new dawn for patriotism and national development.

He said “Nigeria now has a committed Senate president with a passion to serve the country and improve peoples’ lives.

“The new Senate president over the years exhibited commitment with the quality representation of his constituency. We are optimistic that he will provide the required leadership to the Senate to see national service over and above selfish interests.”

The community leader appealed to the legislators to support and cooperate with the new leadership to achieve the set goals of improving the lives of Nigerians.

Ibrahim Usman, a member of APC in Yobe, said the new leadership would provide the support to move Nigeria forward.

He added that “Senator Ahmed Lawan has the required leadership skills for a friendly and productive Senate.”

Mamman Suleiman, the Majidadin Bade, another community leader, described the election of Mr Lawan as well-timed to support the policy and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Mr Suleiman assured that the competence and commitment of the new Senate President “will translate into improving the lives of Nigerians.

Abubakar Musa, a student of Political Science, Yobe State University, said the emergence of both the Senate president and deputy president from the ruling APC was a good omen for the government.

He said “the party has produced both the president and deputy president, unlike what was obtained in the last leadership.

“The lawmakers should, therefore, settle down and work assiduously for government to actualise its programmes and improve the lives of citizens.”