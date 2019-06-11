<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

New Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has sworn-in the Senators-elect of the 9th Assembly to pave way for legislative business to begin.

Lawan had earlier defeated Ali Ndume by a landslide to emerge the new Senate President, while he will be assisted by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who emerged the Deputy Senate President.

The Senate President asked the Clark of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, to administer the Oath of Office on the Senators-elect.

The senators-elect were sworn-in at exactly 2:13pm as they took the Oath of Office.