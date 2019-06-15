<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has said the 9th National Assembly under his leadership is poised to cover lost grounds created by his predecessor, Senator Bukola Saraki.

He said under his leadership, Nigerians should expect a National Assembly that is very focused, united, patriotic and nationalistic.

Lawan made the remarks on Friday, while speaking to State House correspondents after the Jumat prayers at the Aso Villa, Abuja.

He said: “I am sure we did not perform to our capacity as a National Assembly in the last assembly.

“This time around we want to perform to full capacity and by the grace of God Nigerians will see a positive difference in terms of delivery of service to our country men and women.

“From my interactions with my colleagues when I was contesting, every senator there when I was contesting, has one massive experience or another. I saw my colleagues exhibited patriotism and desire to work for Nigerians and therefore we hope to have a National Assembly that will work for Nigerians optimally and patriotically.

“We are in a hurry, we are thirsty to perform, we want to support Mr President, we want to see Mr President achieve those legacies dreams that he has and we are going to work full course and full time to ensure that we give him the maximum support that he requires.”

Lawan also assured that the ninth National Assembly will work with the executive arm of government in partnership and synergy to ensure that they perform their functions as a government because “we are a single unit. “

The Senate President said that he foresees a National Assembly that would insists that whoever has a responsibility in government, performs that responsibility because “it takes all of us to work together to ensure that no part or nobody is left behind.”

“If there is anyone that is deficient it would cost the system,” he added.

On the timely passage of budget bill, the senate president said, “this is a crucial thing that worries everyone, every Nigerian wants to see the National Assembly passing the budget in good time and what we have in mind we’ve campaigned with that and it’s something both of us in the National Assembly have bought into – that we’ll pass the budget within three months by the grace of God.

“But it takes two sides of government to pass the budget in good time and I am sure that the executive side of the government would like to present the budget before the National Assembly in good time – in September or early October and by the grace of God we in the National Assembly will ensure that we carry out the budget defence and do the remaining parts of the processes.

“Before we leave for Christmas break, the budget would have been passed and Mr President would have had the budget before him to signed and assent.

“This requires sacrifice in the National Assembly and the executive side of the government that we create a window for budget defence only, a dedicate period and timeframe- say a month of which only budget defence would be carried out in the National Assembly.