President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, is rejoicing with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), His Excellency, Adams Oshiomhole, on the auspicious occasion of his 68th birthday.

Lawan congratulated Oshiomhole on his good health despite the intensity of his life of service to Nigeria as a former labour leader, two-term Governor of Edo State and in his current position as the National Chairman of Nigeria’s governing party.

“The life of the former comrade Governor has been that of struggle for the improvement of society, especially of the living conditions of the common Nigerians.





“This is clearly evident in his glittering records as a labour leader, Governor and now as the captain of the ship of our great party, the APC,” Lawan said.

The Senate President described Oshiomhole as “a man with the courage of his convictions, who has been consistent in his principled and dogged pursuit of life more abundant for Nigerians.”

Lawan joined Oshiomhole’s family, friends and political associates in celebrating the indefatigable chairman of APC on this joyous occasion and prayed for continual deepening of his wisdom and renewal of his strength for continued service of his beloved fatherland.