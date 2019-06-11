<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bade Emirate council in Yobe state has commended senators of the ninth assembly for electing their title holder, Ahmed Lawan as Senate president of the ninth senate.

Alhaji Muhammad Gagiyo, the Zanna Dujima of Bade and Alhaji Mamman Suleiman, two prominent title holders in the country home of the new senate president said the congressmen and women have elected a competent and capable personality to lead them.

“His election is a new dawn for service and national duty. The new Senate President has over the years exhibited commitment with quality representation of his constituency, we are optimistic that he will provide the required leadership to the senate to see national service over and above selfish interests.”

The community leader appealed to the legislators to support and cooperate with the new leadership to achieve the set goals of improving the lives of Nigerians.

Alhaji Mamman Suleiman, Majidadin Bade, another community leader described the election of Senator Lawan as well timed to support the policy and programs of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Suleiman assured that the competence and commitment of the new Senate President “will translate into improving the lives of Nigerians.