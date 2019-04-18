<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sen. Ahmed Lawan Media Support Group (SALMSG) says the choice of the senator as President of the 9th Senate was beyond the decision of a single leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Convener of the group, Malam Abdul Abuh, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Abuh said various levels of the party had expressed support for the candidature of Lawan including the APC National Working Committee, the Presidency, majority of APC senators-elect and governors of the party.

He said these are the critical stakeholders of the party that reserve the right to intervene in the affairs of their party.

“The attention of the Sen. Ahmed Lawan media support group has been drawn to a statement exposing desperate antics by agents of those that have lost out in the ongoing democratic process ahead of the election of presiding officers of the ninth NASS.

“We have been foretold of plots to sponsor political jobbers in the garb of youth associations to disparage the person of Sen. Lawan and to also berate the ruling APC on its decision to endorse Lawan as President of the 9th senate.

“Such predicted desperate approach manifested in a statement issued by a group in the name of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) which has a well-known reputation as opportunistic and political hirelings.

“This is a self-delusional claim as AYCF cannot be said to represent Arewa youths going by its antecedents, especially in the just concluded elections, when it rejected President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Abuh said aside his endorsement by the party, Lawan had been actively engaging all senators-elect across party lines with the view to securing popular support.

“At the moment, he has succeeded in garnering the support of majority of senators-elect,” he said.

He said that Lawan was qualified for the position and remained the most experienced amonh other aspirants.