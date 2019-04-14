<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, the Senate Leader, one of the top contenders for the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, yesterday denied meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

Denying the report titled “Lawan defies Oshiomole, meet with PDP Governors”, the lawmaker said that there was never a time he said he met with PDP governors.

Lawan, in a statement by his campaign group spokesman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said, “What we said was that we had several interactions between lawmakers and governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC). We stand to be corrected on this.

“We cannot but imagine the height of embarrassment which such a story may have caused Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Nevertheless, we wish to re-echo our position that the Senator Ahmad Lawan candidacy remains committed to the principle of inclusion for all Senators-elect regardless of party affiliation.

“This position stems from our posture which believes that nation building is a task for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, party or other sentiments.

“In demonstrating this, the Senator Lawan for Senate President Group had rounds of interactions with Senators-elect from APC, PDP and YPP during the just concluded orientation program for elected members of the 9th National Assembly.

“As interactions continue, we hope to continue to interface with Senators-elect from the various political parties with a view to giving Nigerians a leadership in the 9th National Assembly that considers national interest a top priority.”