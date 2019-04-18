<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A North Central group under the auspices of North Central Alliance for Danjuma Goje has thrown its weight behind the Senator for the position Senate President in the 9th Assembly.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the group, Comrade Nasiru Isiyaku who addressed a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday.

He argued that, “the intimidating profile of the Gombe Central Senator kept rising like one bright star in a million galaxies. Part of the release reads: Senator Goje, who is eminently qualified, has demonstrated to his constituents that providing good governance is not rocket science.

“Senator Goje, as a faithful member of APC family in Gombe state, has since raised the bar of servant leadership. This, we can all see in the numerous youths empowerment programmes he launched, while also awarding contracts and solely financing the constructions of several beneficial infrastructural projects across his constituency.

“Equally, Senator Goje, as the Chairman of various Senate Committees for eight years, doggedly fought to bridge the yawning gap in terms of employment and infrastructural distribution to various states and geo-political zones.

“Furthermore, Senator Goje, who meritoriously served and is still serving as member of the Senate, has also sponsored numerous bills and motions on the floor of the Senate.

“Aware of his humble background, Senator Goje is one that will definitely give priority attention to the enactment of sound laws to enhance the living standards’ of the masses. With him firmly on the saddle as Senate Presidency, we have a strong conviction that it will no longer be business as usual in the noble, yet arduous task of lawmaking,” Isiyaku said.

He said the lawmaker’s credentials were good enough, having been governor for eight years between 2003 and 2011, and having been in the Senate since then.

“The Position of Senate President requires administrative and parliamentary knowledge which Goje possesses.” He said.

“Our party, APC is a party of the people and for us, Sen. Danjuma Goje, is the right man for the job. He has the required experience as a tested administrator and high ranking lawmaker.

“He is a man of the people and a senator who has what it takes to carry others across party lines along.

“He is a party man to the core and he fits perfectly into the next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari,’’ he said.

“Being a third term ranking senator, he has the ability and capacity to lead the 9th Senate, effectively.

“Considering his wealth of experience as a proven administrator and also the chairman of the Senate committee on appropriation he is conversant with rigours of the Senate.

“Hence, if elected, he will serve as bridge builder considering the synergy that exist between him and his fellow senators and the even the executives by extension.”

The group however said it has also perfected arrangements to mobilise a 2000 man march to the National Assembly very soon to press for its demand for election of Senator Danjuma Goje as the next Senate President.