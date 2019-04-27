<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A major contender for Senate President in the incoming 9th Assembly, Ahmad Lawan, has said that he will bring a lot to the table and make a difference if elected in June.

Lawan, the current Senate Leader, said as a lawmaker who would be marking his 20th year as a member of the National Assembly, he believes he has all the requisite experience and capacity to lead the Senate in a manner that Nigerians would “have a better deal.”

Speaking when his campaign team visited the Media Trust Limited headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, Lawan, who was accompanied by 11 other senators-elect, said he has everything working for him to emerge, including the massive support of his colleagues.

Lawan’s team, received by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Editor-in-Chief of Media Trust, Malam Mannir Dan-Ali and other top editorial staff of the company, had the Deputy Chief Whip Francis Alimekhena (APC, Edo), a returning senator, in attendance.

Others in the team were Senators Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger), Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano), and senators-elect Dayo Adeyeye (APC, Ekiti), Tolu Odebiyi (APC, Ogun), Bello Mandiya (APC, Katsina), Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti), Jibrin Isah Echocho (APC, Kogi), Yakubu Oseni (APC, Kogi), Olubunmi Adetunbi (APC, Ekiti) and Degi Eremienyo Wagara (APC, Bayelsa).

Lawan (APC, Yobe North) who is the adopted candidate of the ruling APC for the Senate president’s position, said as part of his door-to-door campaign for the position, he would meet the two other contenders for the seat, Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) and Mohammed Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe) at the appropriate time to seek their understanding.

The Senate Leader said if elected, he would ensure that the oversight functions of the National Assembly were strengthened and revolutionised in such a way that government agencies would be more accountable and transparent in their dealings.

Lawan said he and members of his campaign team have adopted a door-to-door approach, where they met with all senators-elect on a one-on-one basis to canvass for their support.

He re-echoed his stance that the Senate would not be a rubber stamp of the Executive under him, noting that the two arms of government would often disagree but that he would not allow that to go to the market square.