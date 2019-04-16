<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), an NGO, on Tuesday urged Sen. Ali Ndume and other senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept the supremacy of the party.

President of the NGO, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, told journalists in Abuja that the political decisions of the party should override those of individual members.

Nnam said that allegiance and obedience to party decisions were critical to viable democracy in the country.

“Ali Ndume and others, who wish to aspire to leadership positions in the red chamber ought to drop the idea in accordance with loyalty to party supremacy.

“None of them got elected as an individual candidate, but on APC platform. Therefore, they must abide by the party’s decision,” Nnam said.

According to him, there is a need for a cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive for economic stability.

He also advised PDP and other political parties represented in the Senate to support APC for a progressive Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Coordinator of the group, Mr Onyekachi Ebere-Njoku, advised all the political parties represented in the Senate to close ranks for a greater Nigeria.

Ebere-Njoku said that it was time all senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria irrespective of party affiliation contributed their quota toward rebuilding the “Nigerian ship“.

He, therefore, urged them to support the ruling APC to move the country forward.