



Leaders and Elders from Borno state under the auspices of Borno Concerned Citizen have charged the incoming members of the 9th Senate to consider the experience and ranking of Senator Ali Ndume, and elect him as the next Senate President.

This, they said, is grounded in the fact that at the point of risking his office as Senate Leader, he had shown loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

Speaking on behalf of the elders at a media briefing in Abuja, Thursday, leader of the forum and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Pakistan, Alh Dauda Danladi, added that Sen. Ndume’s past records and experience at both chambers of the National Assembly will ensure that the executive-legislature relationship is devoid of the rancour as witnessed in the 8th Senate.

He said: “There is no doubt that the 9th National Assembly has a critical role to play if Government is to actualize all its developmental projects, programs and policies that will propel Nigeria into the industrialized world in the near future. Hence a cooperative partnership driven National Assembly that will support, encourage and work with the executive to accelerate the achievement of socio economic objectives of the Government cannot be overemphasized.

“It is in this regard that we the Concerned Citizens of Borno are coming forward to urge Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume to contest for the office of the President of the Senate in the 9th National Assembly. We are convinced that Senator Ndume possesses all the qualities and requirements to hold the office of the Senate President being a loyal party man and a ranking Senator. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2003 and 2007 and held the position of a Minority Leader of the House of Representatives from 2007-2011, he has been in the Senate since 2011 representing Borno South Senatorial District with distinction.

“Senator Ndume emerged as the Senate Leader In 2015 and was removed In a controversial circumstance In January 2017 ostensibly for his defense of party policies and for being a loyalist to the Government. I’lls stint as a Lawmaker In both chambers of the National Assembly from 2003 to date are there to speak for themselves, where he stood flrm In the cause of his people and contributed lmmensely In debates and passages of people oriented bills and motions. In the run up to the 2019 electlons, he was appointed as the North/East zonal Director for the APC Presidential Campaign Council. In all of the above, Senator Ndume put In his best to achieve the desired results. It Is for these and many more reasons that we are commending this our illustrious son to Nigerians.

“Our plea for the Distinguished Senator to seek for the office of the President of the Senate is premised on the fact that the North/East geo-political zone where he hails from gave the President the second highest vote cast. This is in addition to the fact that the region has been ravaged by insurgency from 2009 until the coming of this administration in 2015. Borno State being the epicenter of the crises deserves serious attention. The office of the President of the Senate will therefore offer the state a good opportunity to fast track reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of millions of displaced persons. It will also be apt to add that Borno state has the highest percentage of 92% of votes cast for President Buhari in the just concluded 2019 election.”