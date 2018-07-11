The Senate Wednesday ordered the restoration of security details to Senator Dino Melaye by the police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC).

Although the lawmakers turned down a request by Senator Melaye to the Police authorities to furnish the Senate with the service number of each police officer deployed to Ekiti state for July 14,2018 governorship election.

Melaye moved a motion of urgent national importance and informed Senate that over 30,000 police officers and men had been deployed to Ekiti state for the election. He wondered why the force had failed to do same when Nigerians were being killed on daily basis, without protection.

According to Melaye, the rate the country was going, it might need to borrow security officers from other African countries to police the general election.

He further alleged that as at the time he was speaking, Ekiti government House was under siege by armed security men, wondering if the country was in war.

He also alleged that the campaign office of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was under seal by the police.

Calling on the Senate to protect Democracy, he also reminded the Senate that his security that was withdrawn about two months ago had not been reinstated even after he had made such request.

In his contribution, Senator Kabir Marafa, warned that a bad precedence was being laid by allowing Dino to speak from a different seat allocated to him in deference to Senate rules, however, insisted the Senate had no business “doing police work for police.”