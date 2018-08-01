The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Wednesday led 10 All Progressives Congress (APC) senators to meet President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The senators, who were joined by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, had converged at the Senate car park in the National Assembly premises before being conveyed in a 32-seater Hiace Coaster bus to Aso Rock.

Sources told newsmen that the senators, who had since met behind close-doors with President Buhari discussed the recent developments in the upper chamber of the National Assembly especially the defection of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and 13 other APC senators to other parties and the two-month long recess of the Senate.

The APC senators that attended the meeting with President Buhari apart from the Senate Leader included Aliyu Wamakko, Ali Ndume, Hope Uzodinma, Umar Kurfi and Yahaya Abdullahi.

Others were Senators Danjuma Goje, Robert Borrofice, Sabi Abdullahi, Sunni Ugborji, Abubakar Yusuf and Abdullahi Gumel.