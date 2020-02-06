<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, inaugurated a 56-member Constitution Review Committee headed by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The committee, inaugurated during plenary consists of all the eight principal officers, one Senator each from the 36 States and two members from each of the six geo-political zones.





Members of the committee including the principal officers who will serve as the steering committee are Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice; Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha; Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda and Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Ya’u.

Other members include former Deputy Senate President, who chaired the committee in the Eighth Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Smart Adeyemi, Danjuma Goje, James Manager and five female Senators namely Stella Oduah, Oluremi Tinubu, Biodun Olujimi, Uche Ekwuenife, and Aisha Dahiru.