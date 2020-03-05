<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the ongoing review of the Electoral Law will inject better ideas into the country’s electoral system.

Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Chairman Senate Committee on INEC, made this known on Thursday in Lagos during a retreat on the Electoral Legal framework organised by INEC.

“The repeal and re-enactment of the electoral bill, will indeed inject better ideas into our electoral system, especially in the areas that could undermine the process of free, fair and credible election.

“It is also relevant to note that the inherent problem in our electoral process is the refusal by the political players to adhere to election rules; a practice that has rubbed off on the citizenry and supporters of political aspirants.

“The review of the Act will build citizens confidence, enhance transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

“The reviewed electoral will also entrench internal democracy within the political parties, reduce violence and expand the political scope to include women, youth and people living with disability,” Gaya said.

In her remarks, Dr Aisha Dukku, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, noted that elections were major pillars of leadership selection in liberal democracies.





Dukku said that because elections were major pillars, constant and unceasing effort for the reformation of electoral laws and process was imperative to any country practising democracy, most especially Nigeria.

“We need to do more as every election we have done brings to light glaring irregularities on the parts of our electoral laws, misconduct of officers or disregard for electoral laws or instructions by political parties,” she said.

Hermann Thiel, Country Director for the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) said that globally, legislators and electoral administrators were facing new challenges on credibility and legitimacy of electoral processes.

“As technology changes, stakeholders find ways around laws to further their electoral ambitions.

“Legislators and election administrators have to constantly review laws to protect the credibility and legitimacy of electoral processes.

“The final outcome of the retreat will lead to significant improvement of the laws governing elections in Nigeria,” he said.

Thiel said that electoral legislation was important and a key element of credible and genuine elections.