The Deputy Whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena, has cautioned the former Secretary to Edo State Governor, Julius Ihonvbere, and his Campaign Organization, ICO, against endangering the ongoing peace and unity across Edo North All Progressive Congress, APC family.

This may not be unconnected with the ongoing rumour by the media team of the former SSG, also Edo North Senatorial aspirant, that Alimikhena, has concluded plans to dump APC.

The statement reads “Edo state will be having all three Senators in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, soon as report has it that Senator Francis Alimikhena is negotiating return to PDP”

Alimikhena, Edo North Senator has therefore cautioned politicians, Senatorial aspirants in Edo North and those with unprecedented capacity for lies and blackmailing to tread cautiously.

“As major actors in the politics I advise them to avoid making frivolous and unguided utterances that could unwittingly incite the generality of the public and create hostility across the State”.

Alimikhena vowed to resign from active politics rather than joining the (PDP) to fight against his personal brother who is the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is Edo North leader.

The statement described the sponsor of such unguided utterances as enemy of democracy who do not wish Oshiomhole well, urging them to withdraw their words and not distract the efforts of Oshionhole in his mission to unite the ruling party.

While urging them to take a tour on the various eye marked infrastructural developmental strides in Edo North and the ongoing dualization attracted by Alimikhena before pushing their selfish agenda to justify unrealistic conclusions, he said the sponsors of the rumuour has shown disdained for the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and this will be the last warning for such misconduct.

While Alimikhena said ICO in its desperation in seeking the APC senatorial ticket which is not available, has disassociate himself from their desperation to discredit him ahead of the forth coming APC primary elections and attempt to create disunity between him and his leader Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He challenged the sponsors and circulators of the baseless allegation to go ahead and publish the report and the steps he (Alimikhena) has taken so far to join the opposition party, expressing confidence in facing any aspirants in any election.

He said his performance and achievement has laid legislative developmental benchmark in Edo State and his achievement is sufficient to speak for him in any election.

“Are these critics blind to my various empowerment programs and developmental initiatives? As Edo North Senator, sufficient efforts has been made to reinvigorate the Edo North Economy. Dialysis centre has been established, electricity, educational structures, Boreholes, various skills acquisition centres build and equips, massive employment and appointment has been given to Edo North Youths and leaders, Educational Scholarship’’

‘’Akoko Edo township roads, the dualization of the Agenebode road, several completed roads and more roads are currently in the budget to ensure that all access roads in Edo North are interconnected. Decision has been concluded to ensure the speedy conversion of Auchi Polytechnic into Federal University of Technology and such developmental efforts have multiplier effect in Edo North developmental agenda,’’ he stated.