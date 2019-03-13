



The Senate on Tuesday agreed to debate the general election held on February 23 and March 9 across the country at its next legislative sitting.

This was sequel to a motion raised by Senator Dino Melaye (PDP Kogi West) via Order 42 for the Senate to discuss happenings during the recent polls in the country.

Melaye said the debate of the issues surrounding election dates will be devoid of political learnings “but will be robust debate by the Senate on what happened during the elections and for the President to be advised accordingly”.

Although there were grumblings among APC Senators on the motion but the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, ruled that the debate on the elections will be taken during the next legislative sitting of the Senate.