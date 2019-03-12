



The Senate will commence debate of the general principles of the 2019 budget Wednesday, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said.

Saraki scheduled the date of the debate of the general principles of the fiscal document shortly before the upper chamber adjourned plenary session in honour of late member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Temitope Olaoye “Sugar” who was killed by unknown persons.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented a budget N8.6 trillion to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives for consideration and passage on December 19, 2018.

Christened budget of continuity, the 2019 fiscal document is planned to continue the country’s drive for inclusive economic growth, diversification and sustainable development.

Saraki asked Senators who have contributions to make on the budget to list their names for proper coordination of the debate.

He said that the debate will take two days, Wednesday and Tuesday 19, March 2019 to enable many senators to contribute.

The conclusion of the debate of the general principles of the 2019 Appropriation Bill will pave the way for its reference to the Appropriation Committee for further legislative action.

Saraki also mandated the ad-hoc committee on the new minimum wage Bill to hasten and conclude its assignment.

He directed Senator Francis Alimikhena to take over the chairmanship of the committee in the absence of its substantive chairman, Senator Olusola Adeyeye.

The House of Representatives had debated and approved the N30, 000 new national minimum wage as proposed by the Federal Government.