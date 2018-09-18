The Senate is to reconvene before its September 25 resumption day to debate the 2019 general elections and related matters, according to the Deputy Majority Leader, Bala Ibn Na Allah.

He told reporters yesterday in Birnin Kebbi that “for the smooth forthcoming 2019 elections, we want to make sure that the exercise is conducted in a free and fair manner nationwide. That is one of the reasons why we must reconvene.”

Na Allah cautioned lawmakers against enacting laws that jeopardise the interest of the masses.