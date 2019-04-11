<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Senate, Thursday, approved the confirmation of six nominees for appointment as chairman and members of the Board of the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.

Nominees are: Dr. Kabiru Nakaura as chairman from North West, Mr. Akintola I. Bashir, member, from South West, Prof. Moses I. Momoh, member, from South South, Wallijoh Danladi Ahinoh, member, North Central, Adam Modu, member, North East and Nwafor Paul Chukwudi, member, South East.

The nominees were confirmed for appointment as made by President Muhammadu Buhari with the unanimous approval by majority of lawmakers present in a committee of the whole.

The approval was also affirmed on the floor of the Senate when put to voice vote by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.