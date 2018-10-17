



The upper chamber of National Assembly has confirmed appointments of seven nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari into the board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

While Dr Muhammed Isah from Jigawa (North West) was confirmed Chairman of the board, the Senate confirmed as members; Murtala Kankia from Katsina (North West), Emmanuel Attah from Cross River (South South), Ubolo Okpanachi from Kogi (North Central), Ken Madaki Alkali from Nasarawa (North Central), Prof. S.F Ogundare from Oyo (South West) and Saad Abubakar from Gombe (North East).

The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition headed by Senator Sam Anyanwu (PDP Imo East) on the screening of the nominees.

However the Senate upon the recommendation of the committee, dropped Danjuma Sado from Edo (South South) while the nominations of both Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat from Ogun (South West) and Dr. Vincent Nwanli from Ebonyi (South East) might have been withdrawn by the Presidency as they were conspicuously missing on the list of nominees screened by the committee.