The Senate on Thursday went into a close-door session to address some salient ‘house keeping’ issues.
This was announced at the resumption of plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at 11.07pm after a motion to that effect had been moved by Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.
Earlier, the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, was sworn in as a senator of the Federal Republic.
Okorocha, representing Imo West, was administered the oath of office by the Clerk of the Senate, Mr Nelson Ayewoh.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]