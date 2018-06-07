The senate has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the results of the June 12 presidential election.
The upper legislative chamber also demanded that all entitlements of Moshood Abiola, presumed winner of the election, should be paid to his family.
The resolutions of the upper legislative chamber was sequel to a motion sponsored by Biodun Olujimi, senator representing Ekiti south.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]