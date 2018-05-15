The Senate has said it will allow Delta Central senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, who was previously suspended for 90 days to resume legislative duties following the nullification of his suspension by an Abuja court.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court nullified the suspension of the senator Thursday.

While the Senate said it will appeal the judgement, the suspended Senator had vowed to resume lawmaking duties at the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday as he affirmed that the Senate has not been granted stay of execution on the judgement.

In its statement late on Monday, the Senate said it would allow the senator resume in obedience to the court order.

Spokesperson for the Senate, Sabi Abdullahi, said Omo-Agege will be allowed to resume based on advice by lawyers.

“The Senate leadership has been briefed by our lawyers on last Thursday’s judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on whether the Senate has the legal authority to suspend a member for certain misconduct or not.

“We have equally filed an appeal against the judgement of the court and a motion for stay of execution of the judgement at the Court of Appeal.

“As an institution that obeys the law and court orders, the Senate has decided that it will comply with the judgement of the Federal High Court and do nothing to stop Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from resuming in his office and at plenary from tomorrow May 15, 2018, pending the determination of the application for stay of execution.

“The Senate has been advised that since the motion for stay of execution of the Thursday (May 10, 2018) judgement shall be heard and possibly determined on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, we shall therefore respect the subsisting High Court judgement and await the appellate court’s decision on the pending motion.”