The Senate has adjourned its plenary till January 16, 2019.

The motion for adjournment was moved by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, after Thursday’s plenary.

While moving the motion, Lawan thanked opposition colleagues, staff of the National Assembly, journalists and others ‘who made 2018 successful’.

The motion was seconded by FCT Senator, Philip Aduda.

The Presiding Officer, Ike Ekweremadu, wished Nigerians a Happy Christmas and urged them to drive safely.

The lawmakers thereafter adopted the motion through a voice vote.