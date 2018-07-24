The Senate has adjourned it’s plenary for two months.

The adjournment follows recent attacks on the leadership of the Senate.

Senate President Bukola Saraki made the announcement on Tuesday.

The adjournment is part of the prayers of a motion on the siege on Mr Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

The lawmakers are to reconvene on September 25.

First, the senators are to go on a 30 minutes break to enable them adopt the votes and proceedings if the day.