A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Sunday Katung (PDP-Zangon Kataf/Jaba), has said that selfish interest is the cause of perceived rivalry between the Executive and the Legislature.

He added that the “undue rivalry” was responsible for the slow pace of development in the country.

Katung made this known on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at Zonkwa, Kaduna State.

The lawmaker attributed the rivalry between the two arms of government to “selfish interests,” thereby depriving the larger society the opportunity to reap dividends of democracy.

He expressed regrets that the two arms of government were not paying enough attention to germane issues bordering on the collective interests of Nigerians, but more with matters that only benefit them.

Katung called on stakeholders to come together to tackle the problem, including the security situation in the country in the overall interest of the Nigerian people yearning for progress.