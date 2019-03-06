



Former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has defended the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) to suspend the state incumbent Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, citing different infractions of the APC Constitution by the governor.

Osoba, who is the Chairman of the APC Constitution Drafting Committee, also called for the redeployment of the state Commissioner for Police, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu, alleging that the police chief has closed his eyes to the misbehaviour of the state governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Adekunle Akinlade.

He made the call last Monday night during an interview with journalists in his Bourdillon residence in Lagos, disclosing that Amosun visited the presidential villa 28 times within five weeks to reverse the outcome of the October 2, 2018, primaries that produced the APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Dapo Abiodun.

At the session, Osoba justified the decision of the NWC, noting that the NWC “will not just wake one morning and suspend Amosun without following due process. We have complained about his anti-party activities on different occasion. The ward has complained. The local government area has complained.

“The State Caretaker Working Committee, which Amosun claims he does not recognise, has complained about his anti-party activities. He provoked us on the day President Muhammadu Buhari came by bringing APM banners, billboards and symbol to the venue of our presidential campaign in Abeokuta. Amosun is lucky that our people are well-disciplined and responsible.

“We equally supplied the video-tape where Amosun said he would destroy the APC in Ogun State. What evidence do we need? Amosun has been on his anti-party activities since October 2, 2018. That was the date we held our governorship primaries in line with the guidelines of the NWC.”

Osoba also explained how Amosun had said in different occasions that the APC would lose the governorship election in Ogun State citing different media reports on Amosun’s threat to undermine the APC in the state.

He added that all the reports were attached to the documents the chapter sent “to the NWC. It was published on the front page of Punch newspaper, and we alsoattached a copy of that newspaper.”

At another point, according to the former governor, Amosun threatened to work against the APC governorship candidate in the state, Abiodun, adding: “We attached that document too. We do not have to expose the internal working of the NWC. The NWC cannot just suspend him without due process.”

Osoba also lamented Akinlade’s misbehaviour during the presidential and National Assembly elections in state, alleging that the APM candidate was going about with armed police and the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He called on the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to redeploy the state police commissioner, Iliyasu, noting that Iliyasu “is not supposed to be the Commissioner of Police in an enlightened state like Ogun.”

He alleged that the police commissioner “closed his eyes to Akinlade’s misbehaviour. I keep saying Iliyasu is not supposed to be the police commissioner in an enlightened state like Ogun. He should be kicked out of the state.