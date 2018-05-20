The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Segun Oni, has said he has no immediate plan to leave the APC.

Oni was reacting to speculations that he might leave the APC for another political party.

He said this in a telephone interview on Saturday.

The former Ekiti State governor explained that just like he told reporters immediately after the Ekiti State APC governorship primary, he didn’t think it was proper to leave a party simply because one didn’t win a primary.

According to him, speculations linking him to any political party outside of the APC have no basis.

Oni said, “I don’t know where this rumour is coming from. I addressed the press here in Ekiti and I said I am not going anywhere.

“The reason why I am not going anywhere is because I believe it is not the right thing to do – that when you are not elected in a party, you leave simply because of that.

“I know that as far as Ekiti is concerned today, if I decide to go to any party and pick its ticket, no one can beat me, but I won’t say because of that, I will now trade my dignity.

“I’ve been governor before; I don’t have to be governor to contribute to the growth of my state. I am not going to any party unless something untoward happens; that my people are maltreated because I am championing the cause of many people and I cannot afford to let them down. That rumour is not true.”

There were speculations linking the APC chieftain to a move to another political party after he spoke the governorship primary of the APC which he contested along with over 30 others and lost to Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who incidentally succeeded Oni as the governor of the state.