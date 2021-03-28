



Former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has debunked what he called the “subtle blackmail” doing the round that he shares elective and appointive positions, even before election.

Oni said in a statement that his track records, tradition and philosophy transcend the blackmail of appointments sharing.

“In a season of blackmail-marketing and horrible generalization of issues, it has become expedient to restate our long-held tradition and principles. Those who share my philosophy about life and politics do not put the cart before the horse or trade-in phantom appointments sharing under any guise,” he said.

He insisted that he had consistently shown an uncommon fidelity to due process, and had never shared any position or made any commitment for the sharing of posts, “and for the record, we do not intend to do it until the time is legally and morally right to do so.”





He said further: “By our track records, we do not corrupt values; we thrive in the ethics of fairness, decency, and constitutionality. Therefore, the responsibility of sharing what is the patrimony of all is that of the party and the leadership.

“Our offices are christened PDP family (not Atunse group or Segun Oni Campaign Organisation – SOCO) to sell the concept of evolving a unique camaraderie and embracing a more pragmatic approach to the future.

“We are taking this statement seriously as part of our responsibility to let the people know that in the past, 2006/2007, we did not appropriate anything in secret or open, until the due date. The process we used then is still legendary to political practitioners and cannot be faulted. We stand by it.”