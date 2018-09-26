Mr. Segun Olanipekun, who is one of the aspirants for House of Representatives in Ekiti Central Constituency 1, under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has distanced himself from report going round that some of the party’s aspirants for the House of Representatives, including himself, are up in arms against the Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, saying such report was far from being true.

Olanipekun also denied leading a protest that resulted in the destruction of the party’s Secretariat, in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday.

Olanipekun who spoke with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday, said he had left Ado-Ekiti for Abuja at the early hours of Sunday before the alleged protest happened, adding he was shocked to read in the dailies that he was involved in the protest.

The young aspirant said he neither ordered anybody to engage in what he described as a barbaric act nor spoke for any aspirant as claimed in the said report.

He condemned those who allegedly implicated him in the imbroglio and urged general public to disregard the reported story because it was concocted and peddled by his political foes, just to dent his image and set him against the party leaders in the state; emphasizing that those who saw him as a threat were the ones behind the campaign of calumny.

“The report was written, sponsored and circulated by my political enemies because there has never been a time for me to either complain on the screening that was held last week or say something else on my aspiration because I know I am still in the race.

“What I am working towards is about how I will be victorious in the forthcoming primary election and I believe that I will coast home to victory”, he said.

Olanipekun described himself as a committed party man who will never think of doing anything that could cause crisis within the party, not to talk of leading a destructive and needless protest.

He stressed that despite the fact that PDP was not declared winner of July 14 election in the state, the party was still very popular and with the state of things in Ekiti; PDP was still a party to beat.

The young politician implored his supporters never to engage in anything that will affect his chances in winning both the forthcoming primaries and general elections but continue to sensitize people so that the aspiration will see the light of the day.