Chief Segun Odegbami, former Super Eagles captain, has given reasons why he decided to contest Ogun State governorship seat on the platform of Labour Party (LP).

Odegbami, who spoke on Saturday via a whatsapp message, said his choice of Labour Party was because he could not cope and would not be welcomed into the whirl pool of the major parties.

He said: “I would be consumed by the internal intrigues and unending crisis. I cannot also do what they do in those parties that I am very well aware of – the reckless financial brigandage and practices that do not fit into my spirit.”

Joining any other political party outside Labour party, he said, would amount to selling his conscience “and mortgage the values I espouse in my membership of the Afenifere Renewal Group and the ethos and ethics of the Omoluabi in Yoruba culture to which I owe my allegiance.

“The Labour Party represents the values I cherish and with the party I will not compromise who I am on the altar of practices that will diminish everything I stand for.

“I have walked as faithfully as I could on the path of honour, dignity and integrity in my life – it is a long and lonely road I must confess also. That is the path I will also walk on this political journey.”

Odegbami, while addressing the crowd that welcomed him at the party secretariat on Friday in Abeokuta, promised to make the people the priority when we get into power, ensure that they lived well and that the youth get quality education.

He also promised that retirees would not be denied their entitlements and that the youths would get the best education through training and opportunities in line with their passion.

“Health for all will be a priority and dying in the state would no longer be ‘cheap’ or easy; that the state shall become a giant construction site of systems and projects and institutions; that the entire state shall become a theatre of artistic, leisure and technological expressions by the youths pursuing their passion; that every citizen shall become involved in activities that will improve their lives and put food on every table.”

He maintained that the civil service, being the driver of the economy, would get maximum attention, while the state’s economy of the state would be driven by the indigenes in diaspora.