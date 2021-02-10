



Segun Arinze has attributed his signature hairlessness as being inspired by the late filmmaker, Chico Ejiro.

The Veteran Nollywood Actor disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with a newspaper.

He said: “I did not lose my hair. When Chico Ejiro called and asked if I would like to play a part called Black Arrow in the film, ‘Silent Night,’ I agreed. He asked if I would not be averse to shaving my hair and I said, No. I shaved my hair and ever since then, I left it like that. I shaved my hair for the movie, Silent Night and after that, I decided to leave it.

“If I really want to grow my hair, I will, but I feel comfortable like this. I do not need to comb it. All my kids have hair; if I want to grow my hair, I can. All I need to do is to keep it for about three months and it will grow.”





Eulogising the late filmmaker, Arinze stated that Ejiro was a tool that projected him to the world.

He added: “I miss Chico Ejiro’s attitude to life. He had so much energy and positivity. We lost a friend and it is so sad. It was like he came in a hurry to do all he wanted and then he left. It was like he was in a hurry to finish what he came to earth to do. He was very phenomenal in what he achieved in so short a time. When I heard the story of how he passed on, everything was in less than 15 minutes. What a man.

“I will not be here standing and talking as Segun Arinze, as Black Arrow, because he was a tool that God used to make me who I am today. Not that I had not been acting or singing but to project me to the entire world, Chico Ejiro was the tool. Wherever he is, may God bless his soul and forgive his sins.”