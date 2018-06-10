The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State, Segun Adewale, says neither power of incumbency nor federal might will influence its results.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Ekiti governorship election is billed for July 14, 2018.

Adewale, a.k.a. Aeroland, told newsmen on Saturday in Lagos that he was the candidate to beat at the polls.

He said it was mere propaganda that he would be defeated by either the candidate of the PDP or that of the APC during the election based on incumbency and federal might.

Adewale was a former factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos and the PDP Lagos West Senatorial candidate of in 2015 general elections.

The ADP governorship candidate said he was sure that the Independent National Electoral Commission would not be influenced to manipulate the results of the election.

He said: “Governor Ayo Fayose does not have the clout anymore to influence INEC.

“And I know that the President, with his efforts to institute democracy in Nigeria and his fight against corruption, will be the last man to interfere in the election.

“Nigeria is developing. Corruption is being fought to a standstill.

“This is no longer in years past when the ruling administrations would have decided the outcome of an election before results were released.”

Adewale said he had decided to contest in his state so as to give a new lease of life to his people.

He said: “My antecedents as a philanthropist are well known in Lagos. I am in this race to change things for the better in Ekiti.

“The era of stomach infrastructure of the Fayose-led administration has to stop.

“There is the need for human capital development which I intend to invest in.”

Adewale who said that Ekiti State was not a poor state by any standard, wondered why the current administration had not been paying the salaries of its workers as and when due.

He attributed it to leadership and wastage.

He said: “When the waste in governance are plugged in Ekiti, there will be enough money to pay salaries and position the state as an agricultural hub of the country.”

Adewale said there would be a paradigm shift in how things were being done as soon as he assumed office as the governor of the state.

The ADP governorship candidate said that as a citizen of Ekiti State, he had been able to touch many lives in recent times by sinking boreholes in many communities to provide them with potable water.

He added that he had graded several bad rural roads for the use of the residents.

He said the bane of under development in Ekiti State was “too much theories”, which he said should have been converted to wealth for the good of the people.

Adewale said if elected, he would pay salaries and arrears, engage and employ the youths and continue with the viable projects initiated by the current administration.

He said; “My administration will revive moribund industries in Ekiti and create vocational centres where youths will acquire the needed skills to become self-reliant.

“My mission will be to make Ekiti known beyond academics.”

Adewale said the setting up Agro-based industries would help to alleviate the sufferings of the people of the state.

The ADP candidate explained that he left the PDP because when it was the time for allocation of political offices, they would remind him that he was not from Lagos state.

He said the party had not been given him his fair dues in spite of his contributions to the party and in his area, Alimosho.

NAN reports that Adewale began his political career as a candidate for the Lagos House of Assembly on the platform of Labour Party.

He later joined the PDP where contested for the House of Representatives in 2011 and Senate on 2015 respectively.