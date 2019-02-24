



The United Kingdom (UK) has expressed its desire for improved growth in trade and investment relations with Nigeria, as a research delegation of the International Economic Development Group (ODI) is conducting a diagnostic study on the state of trade and investment between Nigeria and the UK.

This was disclosed when a United Kingdom trade delegation made up of Dr. Maximilliano Mendez-Parra and Kingsley Onyeka of ODI and Ilaria Chesa, Senior Trade Policy Adviser from the UK High Commission in Nigeria paid a study visit to the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Operational Headquarters Lekki, Lagos, on a fact finding interaction.

According to Mendez-Parra, “the UK government is passionate about issues that may be impeding access and the growth of trade and investment between the two countries.”

He said the group was interested in finding solutions to trade issues, production and what products and services Nigeria may require from the UK.

He maintained that meeting Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) was very important, as “one of the recurrent issues in the whole of the EU and the UK inclusive is that of quality and compliance to standards by Nigerian products especially for supermarkets that require higher standards for products”.

Responding, the Director General, SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, represented by Director Standards Development, Mrs. Chinyere Egwuonwu, expressed delight on the on-going study on barriers to trade and investment between the two countries.

According to him, SON as a Standards body affiliated to international standardisation bodies like the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), Codex Alimentarius Commission, International Electro-technical Commission (IEC) and other Continental and regional bodies elaborates standards in line with international principles to enhance trade.