A Youth group, Unified Nigerian Youth Forum, on Wednesday urged youths in the country to seek elective positions at all levels of government in the 2019 general polls and use the “Not too Young to Run bill“ awaiting Presidential assent

The group made the call in a statement signed by its President, Abdulsalam Kazeem, in Kaduna, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“The forum salutes the courage of Mr. President for promising to sign the `Not Too Young to Run’ Bill.

“His promise to sign the bill further shows his belief and confidence in Nigerian youths to gradually but steadily take over the leadership of the nation in nearest future.

“The bill recently passed into law by the National Assembly, seeks to reduce the minimum age required for seeking elective positions in the country.

“We equally appreciate the efforts of the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly for passing the bill particularly, Senator Abdulazeez Nyako (APC Adamawa Central) for sponsoring the bill.

“Nyako also ensured the speedy passage of the bill in the Senate in spite all odds,“ Kazeem said.

According to him, in the nation’s 19 years of uninterrupted democracy, no administration has given youths the opportunity to serve, in spite of their number in terms of population.

He, therefore, urged youths to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the bill when signed into law and seek election into political offices at all levels during the 2019 polls.

“We call on all Nigerian youths to use the advantage of the promise made by Mr. President to seek for political offices at all levels through decent and peaceful means.

“No more waiting for appointment as Technical Assistant, Personal Assistant, Special Assistant without portfolios and other unproductive appointments.“

He noted that as at May 29, 2015, there were less than 10 youths between the ages of 18 and 35 in the House of Representatives, which represents less than four per cent of the 360 members.

“In the upper chamber of the National Assembly, no single senator was within the youth age bracket as defined by the Nigerian National Youth Policy 2009.

“The National Youth policy defines a youth as those between ages 18 and 35, while in the Executive, the youngest member is the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who 45 years old.”

He stressed that leadership had nothing to do with age but individual vision, passion, mission and ability to drive to excellence.

“If a 39-year-old can lead France, 41-year-old President of Belgium and 42-year-old leading Ethiopia while 32-year-old Stephen Sang was Governor in Kenya, why not Nigeria?”, he asked.

He further noted that Kim Jong-un became North Korean President at less than 30 years.