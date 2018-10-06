



Heads of security agencies in Plateau State have vowed to stop gunmen from disrupting the electoral process and destruction of lives and properties during and after the October 10, 2018, local government elections in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Undie Adie, said the police and other security agencies were determined to checkmate vote-buying and those in possession fire arms at the polling units.

The police boss stated this, on Friday, in Jos, at a joint security chiefs meeting in preparations toward a successful polls in the 13 out of the 17 local government areas.

Said he,”The security agencies in Plateau are well prepared to stop activities of gunmen, vote-buying and those in possession of fire arms during the October 10, local government elections in the state.”

He noted that Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) had said the election would not be held in Barkin-Ladi, Jos South, Jos North and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state due to insecurity and persistent killings by gunmen.

“Our role as security agencies in the elections is clearly defined, ours is to secure the process at all levels, but let me warn, anyone who is caught doing anything on the contrary shall face the full wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Berom Education and Cultural Organisations (BECO), Da. Iliya Kim, President of Berom Women Development Association (BEWDA), Florance Jambol and President Berom Youths Moulders Association (BYM), Choji Dalyop have petitioned Governor Simon Lalong against the exclusion of Jos South, Riyom and Barkin-Ladi in the October 10 council elections.

The groups, in an open letter to Governor Lalong, said activities of gunmen in isolated areas in the affected local government areas would not stop election in the entire local government areas.

According to the group, “It is clear to us that the reasons for shelving elections in the said LGAs is anything but security.

“It is a calculated plan and design to ostracize the Berom politically to ensure non-democratically elected persons continue to exercise authority over our people.

“Mr. Governor, we make bold to state that there have never been cases or incidences of electoral violence in the three local governments of Jos South, Riyom and Barakin Ladi in the past.

“Even in 2015, during the national and state elections when there were attacks by the Fulani herders in some rural areas, the elections were peacefully and successfully conducted.

“The state government is aware of the one-sided attacks by the Fulani-herders and it must take necessary measures to stop them not only during elections but permanently.

“Immediate implementation of the report of the Berom/Fulani committee for which government white paper has been issued.

“The state government and the security agencies should strengthen security in the hot-spots liable to breach of peace.

“This should be done in conjunction with the Berom Traditional leaders and other stakeholders.”