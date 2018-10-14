



Preparations are in top gear towards the inauguration of Dr Kayode Fayemi as new governor of Ekiti State.

Security has been beefed up in and around Ekiti Parapo Pavilion located at new Iyin road where the inauguration is billed to hold.

Police and other paramilitary agencies are also holding final training parade while the artisans and interest groups have distributed the uniforms meant for the ceremonies.

Ceremonial cows were on display in front of some Secretariats Commercial Motorcyclists (better known as Okada riders) and other artisan groups.

Wife of the incoming government, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, who is the chairman person of the inauguration committee, had taken possession of Government House.

Mrs Fayemi with other members of committee inspected the facilities at the Government House ahead of the event.

There have been Public Announcement, Congratulatory messages on Radio and Television by the organisers dishing instructions and direction of vehicular movement.