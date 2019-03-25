<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Security was on Monday beefed up at Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, ahead of a judgement challenging the order of a Zamfara High Court, which paved way for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to field candidates in the 2019 gubernatorial election.

Newsmen noticed that security was beefed up at the main road and gate leading into the court complex situated along Kaduna Road of the Sokoto metropolis.

Armed policemen, operative of Department of Security Service (DSS) and officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps were on ground to ensure maximum security.

The appellate court had on Thursday last week fixed March 25 to deliver judgment in an appeal suit filed by Sen. Kabiru Marafa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), and 129 others.

Through his counsel, Mr Mike Ozheokome, SAN, the appellant and others argued that the State High Court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, saying that its ruling decision was null and void.

In his submission, counsel to respondents, Mr Mahmud Magaji, SAN, urged the court to discountenance the submission and also relied on points in law.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Tom Yakubu, however, adjourned the case to March 25 for judgment as the parties in the suit have made their submissions and filed necessary correspondences.